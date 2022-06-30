Henderson PD recover 2.47 pounds of meth, driver arrested

When the driver denied consent to search, HPD patrol's K9 unit was contacted to arrive on scene.

HENDERSON, Texas — An officer with the Henderson Police Department confiscated 2.47 pounds of meth during a traffic stop, according to police records.

On June 29 at around 11 p.m., Officer Hand conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of Hwy 79 South, where a Chrysler 300 was found to have several traffic violations, according to records.

During the stop, Officer Hand noted behaviors that were suspicious, prompting him to ask for consent from the driver to search the vehicle, records state. When the driver denied consent to search, HPD patrol's K9 unit was contacted to arrive on scene.

Upon arrival, the K9 "Vic" was sent out to perform an open-air sniff around the outside of the vehicle. Promptly thereafter, "Vic" gave a positive alert that narcotics were present within the vehicle.

This prompted Officer Hand and the K9 officer to conduct a probable search of the vehicle, causing them to discover 2.47 pounds of meth, records state.