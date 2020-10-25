Homes near Baze Chemical in Palestine evacuated due to fire at facility

Residents were asked to go to the Palestine Civic Center.

PALESTINE, Texas — Homes near an East Texas chemical plant were evacuated overnight due to a fire.

According to the Palestine Police Department, around 11:50 p.m. on Saturday, officials asked anyone within a half-mile radius of Baze Chemical, located at 2187 Farm-to-Market Road 323, to evacuate their homes due to a fire at the facility.

The Palestine plan specializes in the following areas:

Manufacturing surfactants

Manufacturing emulsion breakers

Custom alkoxylation

Full-service/state-of-the-art alkoxylation plant

Private rail spur with dual-mass transmitter station

Baze Chemical was founded in 1993 and was known as InterChem, INC., until 2011.