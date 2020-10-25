Homes near Baze Chemical in Palestine evacuated due to fire at facility

PALESTINE, Texas — Homes near an East Texas chemical plant were evacuated overnight due to a fire.
According to the Palestine Police Department, around 11:50 p.m. on Saturday, officials asked anyone within a half-mile radius of Baze Chemical, located at 2187 Farm-to-Market Road 323, to evacuate their homes due to a fire at the facility.
Residents were asked to go to the Palestine Civic Center.
The Palestine plan specializes in the following areas:
- Manufacturing surfactants
- Manufacturing emulsion breakers
- Custom alkoxylation
- Full-service/state-of-the-art alkoxylation plant
- Private rail spur with dual-mass transmitter station
Baze Chemical was founded in 1993 and was known as InterChem, INC., until 2011.
"One of the fastest growing wholesale chemical companies in the industry, with a focus on a global vision and a dedication to service," the company's website says. "Our exceptional products and customer-centered approach have garnered Baze Chemical many long-standing relationships with leading and local chemical retailers in the oil and gas, water-treating, and mining industries."