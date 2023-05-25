How have East Texas school districts, lawmakers improved safety after Robb Elementary shooting

East Texas school districts have been working closely with the state and law enforcement to improve safety in the wake of the Uvalde shooting.

Over the past year, state lawmakers and local school districts have found ways to improve security for students and faculty.

State Rep. Matt Schaefer says school safety is at top of mind for everyone.

"We are also doing more to make sure that school staff are better prepared to handle these situations," Schaefer said.

This legislative session—the Texas House and Senate passed house bill three, which would require regular safety inspections of school buildings and offer grants to students who want to attend another district if their current one is not complying with safety standards.

Many East Texas school districts, like Jacksonville ISD, have upgraded security since the attack in Uvalde.

Some measures that have been taken include adding cameras and intercoms at the front doors and putting bullet resistant safety film on windows. Also, lawmakers sent a bill to Gov. Abbott that would require districts to install silent panic buttons in every classroom.

"We have to start with safety on campus." Schaefer said.

To minimize the response time in case of an attack, many East Texas schools, including the regions largest school district—Tyler ISD, have adopted the Guardian Program in the last year, which allows certain staff members on campus to be armed.

"The days of there being no armed school official on a campus are gone." Schaefer said.