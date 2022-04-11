City of Hughes Springs seeking volunteers after tornado rips through area

Per our news partners, KTBS, significant damage with at least one injury was reported in Hughes Springs and Daingerfield

HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a tornado that hit Hopkins County on Friday, Nov. 5.

The City of Hughes Springs is seeking volunteers to assist in storm damage cleanup after severe weather hammered the area.

According to the city, anyone wanting to volunteer and help with the tornado relief efforts is asked to meet at 8 a.m. Saturday at the 1st Assembly of God Church, located at 14 CR 2980 in Hughes Springs on Hwy. 250.

