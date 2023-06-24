'I love helping people': United Way Day of Action sends volunteers across Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas — Archila Richardson took a break for a sip of water and then got back to work moving furniture Friday at Pathstones Counseling Center in Longview.

Richardson was one of many volunteers helping local organizations with projects as part of the Greater Longview United Way's Day of Action. The annual June event connects the community and volunteers with GLUW's partner agencies for a day of service where they can donate items from agencies' wish lists or participate in various projects.