ICE! events not available at any Gaylord Hotels this holiday season

"Our plan is to bring our iconic ICE! event back to our Christmas program as soon as international travel policies allow," Marriott, the owner of Gaylord Hotels, said in a statement. "In the interim, we are excited to debut an all-new Gaylord Hotels original experience featuring ELF, this season."

"Christmas is in trouble and Santa needs your help! For the first time this Christmas, journey into Buddy the Elf's world to help save the holiday in our all-new, multi-sensory experience. Team-up with Mr. Narwhal and friends in the candy cane forest, stay ahead of the toy quota in the North Pole, prepare for Santa's arrival at the iconic department store, and take part in an epic virtual snowball fight in Central Park. These are just a few of the fun, interactive challenges you'll need to complete to muster enough Christmas cheer to power the Kringle 3000 and Santa's sleigh!"