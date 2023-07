In a news release Friday afternoon, Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson said an incident took place in the jail Sunday "involving an inmate and a patrol deputy."

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Rangers are investigating an incident between an inmate and patrol deputy at the Cherokee County Jail.

In a news release Friday afternoon, Cherokee County Sheriff Brent Dickson said an incident took place in the jail Sunday "involving an inmate and a patrol deputy."

Dickson reviewed the incident and contacted the Texas Rangers to let them investigate the incident, he said.