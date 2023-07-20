Jarvis Christian University awarded $2.25 million National Science Foundation grant

Students will gain insight and experience into the effects of interventions on social learning strategies, including growth mindset, and self-efficacy.

HAWKINS, Texas — Jarvis Christian University biology professor Dr. Shakhawat Bhuiyan is the lead investigator on the new $2.25 million National Science Foundation grant titled “Interdisciplinary Research Infusion into STEM Education Undergraduate Program.”

The new grant will continue over the next five years, with a start date of Aug. 1, 2023 and run through July 31, 2028.

Every year Jarvis Christian University is required to submit an annual project report in accordance with the award terms and conditions.

“This continuing grant gives students the opportunity to research plant-based bioactive compounds and nanoparticles to potentially develop new treatments for cancer,” Bhuiyan said.

This new funding opportunity is made in accordance with NSF 20-559 Historically Black Colleges and Universities Undergraduate Program.

This project will pursue a diverse group of students by making innovative connections between education and research in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics to increase the number of underrepresented minority students pursuing STEM degrees.

Students will gain insight and experience into the effects of interventions on social learning strategies, including growth mindset, sense of belonging, and self-efficacy.

“The infusion of Course-based Undergraduate Research Experiences into lower-level STEM courses exposes students early to hands-on research with the potential to advance student understanding of their chosen field and to promote critical thinking skills,” Dr. Bhuiyan said.

The project the students will work on involves hands-on research in the biomedical sciences, mathematical modeling, and an introduction to engineering, Bhuiyan said.

Undergraduates will also have the opportunity to conduct biomedical research, learn computational and mathematical modeling, write, and present their peer-reviewed research at conferences.