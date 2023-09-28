Jucys Taco, offshoot of Jucys Hamburgers, to open Tyler location sometime in future

According to the city of Tyler building permit website, Jucy's Taco applied for a commercial restaurant permit in January of this year.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — Jucys Taco, an offshoot of Jucys Hamburgers, that has five locations in East Texas, will be adding a Tyler location in the future.

According to the city of Tyler building permit website, Jucy's Taco applied for a commercial restaurant permit in January of this year. The location would be at 2701 Old Henderson Highway in Tyler. Records show the permit has been received but not yet approved.

Jucys Taco serves tacos, burritos, nachos, quesadillas, salads and other items. Like Jucys Hamburgers, it is family owned and operated, according to the restaurant's website. There are three locations in Longview, one in Henderson and one in Marshall.