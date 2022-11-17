Juvenile arrested in connection with threat to Carlisle ISD building

Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez said deputies and investigators arrived at the school. Following further investigation, a juvenile was taken into custody and charged with terroristic threat, a third-degree felony.

"The sheriff's office would like to thank the Carlisle ISD administrative team for their quick actions that enabled us to quickly resolve this situation before it happened," Valdez said in a statement. "We will work hard with all our school districts to ensure the safety of our children and the their staffs!"