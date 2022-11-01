x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Student accused of making threat against Pine Tree Junior High arrested

The student was taken into custody off school grounds and booked into the Gregg County Juvenile Detention Center for a terroristic threat charge.

More Videos

LONGVIEW, Texas — A student accused of threatening the Pine Tree Junior High School campus on social media was arrested Monday. 

Longview police officers were made aware of a possible social media threat toward a campus on Sunday night. Detectives investigated the incident by talking to several potential witnesses and viewing social media accounts.

On Monday, police said officers determined a student made a threat of violence against the Pine Tree Junior High. The student was taken into custody off school grounds and booked into the Gregg County Juvenile Detention Center for a terroristic threat charge.

"The Longview Police Department is committed to the safety of all students on school campuses in Longview, takes all potential threats of violence seriously, and will continue to thoroughly investigate all similar incidents on school campuses," police said. "Making any threat, whether in person or online, is illegal and has serious consequences."

RELATED: Pine Tree High student accused of threatening others with gun charged

RELATED: Longview ISD student accused of threatening school shooting on Snapchat arrested

Before You Leave, Check This Out