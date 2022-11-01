Student accused of making threat against Pine Tree Junior High arrested

The student was taken into custody off school grounds and booked into the Gregg County Juvenile Detention Center for a terroristic threat charge.

LONGVIEW, Texas — A student accused of threatening the Pine Tree Junior High School campus on social media was arrested Monday.

Longview police officers were made aware of a possible social media threat toward a campus on Sunday night. Detectives investigated the incident by talking to several potential witnesses and viewing social media accounts.

On Monday, police said officers determined a student made a threat of violence against the Pine Tree Junior High. The student was taken into custody off school grounds and booked into the Gregg County Juvenile Detention Center for a terroristic threat charge.