Juvenile Crime Prevention Center to combat delinquency at new Smith County research site

TYLER, Texas — The Texas Juvenile Prevention Center at Prairie View A&M University hosted an open house Tuesday where officials provided information on the opening of a new Texas Child and Family Study Project site in Smith County.

TCFS is a statewide multi-site community-based research project conducted by the Texas Juvenile Crime Prevention Center. Smith County’s site will be one out of six operating across Texas.

“We have identified six study sites across the state where we will infuse a neighborhood at each site with innovative pilot projects that will lead to evidence-based programs and services,” the Texas Juvenile Crime Prevention Center said in a statement.