Keep Tyler Beautiful sponsors first three residential boxes in Beauty and the Box program

"We are now wrapping traffic boxes that are in residential zones as long as they are not right in front of a house," said Keep Tyler Beautiful Coordinator Erin Garne

TYLER, Texas — Keep Tyler Beautiful's beautification program, Beauty and the Box, has sponsored and wrapped three new traffic boxes in residential areas.

The program began in 2016 with the objective of taking utilitarian traffic boxes and transforming them into works of art by local artists. What started as a pilot program of ten boxes in the Downtown Business Arts and Culture District has grown to 94 vinyl-wrapped traffic cabinets across the City of Tyler.

Historically, the program has focused on wrapping traffic boxes in non-residentially zoned areas, but as the program continues, those boxes are limited. By expanding into wrapping residential boxes, Beauty and the Box can make more boxes available to be wrapped while continuing its mission of beautification.

Read more on the story from our news partners, The Tyler Morning Telegraph.

