Ruby's Mexican Restaurant gives out free food in exchange of toys to benefit East Texas Crisis Center

Abarca said her goal was 100 toys, and with the support of the community, family, and friends, she has achieved that.

TYLER, Texas — Editor's Note: Video aired on Aug. 8, 2022.

Keeping in mind the memories of when she couldn’t afford toys for her own children during the holidays, local business owner Ruby Abarca is giving back to the community by helping those in need receive toys for Christmas.

Abarca, owner of Ruby's Mexican Restaurant in Tyler, started an initiative this week with the community's help to collect toys for the women and children of the East Texas Crisis Center, a nonprofit that provides safety, shelter and education to victims of family violence, sexual assault, dating violence and other violent crime.

For three days, any customer who brought an unwrapped gift to one of the restaurant's three locations received a free meal in return.