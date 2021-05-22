Lake Cherokee and Lake Jacksonville closed due to debris, high water

Water levels are expected to continue to rise for two to three days.

LAKE CHEROKEE, Texas — On Friday, officials said that Lake Cherokee has been closed "effective immediately."

Due to heavy rainfall in East Texas over the past week, there has been a rapid rise in lake level that is expected to continue over the next two to three days.

"As is normal to our lake, debris from the feeder creeks along with unsecured items from piers and boathouses may have been pushed into the water which creates a hazard to navigation," Erin Summerlin, Lake Cherokee manager, said in a post on Facebook.

Some of the water levels have risen over the docks, and wake from watercraft can cause damage to their structure.

Officials are asking those who have watercraft or docks in the area to secure any items that could float away. Watercraft should also be tied off in a way to be protected from rising water.

Those who have a ‘Lake Closed’ flag are being asked to raise it at this time.

Lake Jacksonville is also currently closed to all watercraft.