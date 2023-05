Multiple Tyler Fire Department and Tyler Police Department units are on scene and the roadway has been blocked off.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TYLER, Texas — Crews are responding to a major house fire in Tyler.

According to CBS19 crews on scene, the fire broke out near the intersection of Copeland Rd. and Colony Park Dr., behind Torchy's Tacos, in Tyler.

Multiple Tyler Fire Department and Tyler Police Department units are on scene and the roadway has been blocked off.