4 suffer serious injuries after vehicle crashes into building in Longview

Details concerning the crash are limited, but CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Four people were seriously injured after a vehicle crashed into a building in Longview.

According to the Longview Fire Department, on Saturday, a vehicle crashed into a building on West Methvin Ave. in Longview at a high rate of speed.

The LFD says four people were taken to the hospital and are in critical condition.

"Our thoughts go out to the victims involved in the incident," the LFD said.