KILGORE, Texas — The Kilgore Police Department and CenterPoint Energy are investigating a natural gas leak near McDonald's on Business 259 and Kilgore Street.

The leak is large and can be detected for several city blocks.

Police have asked that residents not call 911 at this point, and there is currently no need to leave the area.