Las Vegas murder suspect arrested at game room in Henderson County

The man was wanted by the Las Vegas Metro Police Department for murder and was also found in possession of methamphetamines.

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — A wanted Las Vegas murder suspect was arrested Tuesday night in a game room in Henderson County.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, 42-year-old Danny Lopez was caught at in the Silver Mine Game Room on Highway 198 outside of Mabank around 9:30 p.m.

Lopez was wanted by the Las Vegas Metro Police Department for murder and was sweating profusely when approached by to deputies.

Lopez was also in possession of methamphetamines.

“Game rooms have been a priority in my administration for this very reason,” Hillhouse said. “They attract criminals, usually with drugs, and will remain at the top of my crackdown list.

Lopez was taken to the Henderson County Jail and booked on the murder warrant and for possession of a controlled substance.

Also, earlier that evening, 25-year-old Alexis Jo Ann Gibson, of Mabank, was arrested for possession of meth and other contraband after she was stopped for failing to wear a seatbelt.

Gibson was also taken to Henderson County Jail.