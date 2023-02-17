Laurel & Pearl Bakery brings euro-southern pastries to Tyler

"We like to say we have European pastries with southern hospitalities, and that's where we get Euro southern bakery," owner Mandy Powell said.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — Laurel & Pearl Bakery is a new bakery in Tyler introducing their unique twist on European pastries.

Owner Mandy Powell found herself missing European pastries after her and her family moved here from Kansas City, Missouri.

After becoming comfortable here in Tyler, Powell took her love for baking and enrolled in culinary school. She did an internship in Nashville where she learned the ropes of baking.

Powell said that this dream of hers took close to two years of getting prepared, planning, finding a location and adding the final details.

Laurel & Pearl Bakery had a soft opening back in December 2022, where they tackled a new pastry each week in order to learn and to train the new hires.

Laurel & Pearl's menu offers a heavy arrangement of European-influenced foods along with gluten-free and some dairy-free options.

Everything on the menu is homemade in small batches throughout the day to ensure freshness. Unique menu items include eclairs, macarons, gelato and cookies, a variety of specialty coffee and espresso drinks.

"Our family is deeply invested in this bakery. Every aspect of it has heartfelt meaning behind it. From the name of the bakery coming from our two oldest daughter’s names, to the logo based on our family’s French bulldog Pippa, to a special merchandise section in the storefront featuring Congolese t-shirts to support the orphanage in Congo where our youngest three daughters were adopted from. It really is a family affair and a labor of love!” Powell said in a news release.

In the future, Laurel & Pearl has plans to offer a loyalty plan for their customers and the bakery currently offer a special treat for your four-legged friend.

Pet owners can purchase homemade dog treat and enjoy time with your dog on the dog-friendly patio outside.

"I never wanted to give up, this was all exciting." Powell said. "We're really excited to be here in Tyler and to bring something like this to East Texas."