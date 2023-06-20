UT Tyler School of Medicine receives $500,000 from local foundation

The Byers Family Foundation donated $500,000 to The University of Texas at Tyler School of Medicine.

Example video title will go here for this video

The donation will be used to name a professorship in family medicine, which will aid the recruitment of the nationally recognized faculty.

“I am grateful to the Byers Family Foundation for helping us continue to grow the School of Medicine so we can better address the health care needs of East Texas,” said UT Tyler President Dr. Kirk A. Calhoun.

This contribution was given in honor of Lewie and Elaine Byers.

Lewie was known to serve his community in several ways such as founding New Birmingham Resources, producing iron ore and frac sand. His wife, Elaine, worked for the Texas Department of Human Services as services to the disabled program manager.

The Byers Family Foundation was established in February 2023 with a mission supporting philanthropic endeavors that provide access to educational opportunities. It also benefits human services, art, and culture in the East Texas region.