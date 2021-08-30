Leverett's Chapel ISD releasing students early due to COVID-19 staffing issues; district could cancel classes for remainder of week

Parents are asked to be on the lookout for an official notice to go out later today with a decision.

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Leverett's Chapel ISD is releasing students early due to COVID-19 staffing issues.

According to LCISD, the district will release students at 12:30 p.m. Monday and are currently evaluating canceling classes for the remainder of the week due to a number of faculty members calling in for COVID-related reasons.

"It is getting more difficult for us to get all the classes covered," LCISD said. "We are also looking at doing a school closure the rest of the week (Tuesday - Monday). Monday, Sept. 6 is the district's Labor Day holiday.