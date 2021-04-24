Limited number of homes in East Texas leads to increased prices for potential buyers

The average price of a home sold in Tyler in March is $245,000.

TYLER, Texas — The housing market is booming across the country including here in East Texas where there aren't enough homes to go around for people trying to find a new home.

"We have many, many buyers, many qualified buyers to buy houses," RealEdge Real Estate Agent Phyllis Roberts said. "But with the market being the way it is, less houses on the market, buyers are in competition."

She has been working in the industry for nearly 15 years and says she's never seen the housing market like this.

"It's hard to find affordable houses because right now you can have a house that's listed for 190 thousand and it might sell for 212 thousand," Roberts said.

This is happening because of a combination of not having many houses on the market and numerous people looking to buy.

"All of a sudden, around October, November, it was such a low inventory and so many buyers," Roberts said.

As of Friday, April 23, 2021, 176 homes are for sale in Tyler, a number Roberts says makes this a seller's market.

For those looking at buying a home, she has one piece of advice above all else.

"Go ahead and get approved, not pre-qualified, but go through the process and get approved through a lender and have that pre-approval letter," Roberts said.