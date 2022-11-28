Lindale High alumnus, Coast Guard pilot assists in rescue of overboard cruise ship passenger

Lindale ISD said on Facebook that Lt. Travis Rhea, a Lindale High School 2008 graduate, was a part of the rescue. Rhea is a pilot for the US Coast Guard.

NEW ORLEANS — A Lindale ISD alumnus helped in the rescue of a cruise ship passenger Thanksgiving night who was stranded at sea for roughly 15 hours in the Gulf of Mexico after falling overboard.

According to a U.S. Coast Guard statement, Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans got a call saying a Carnival Valor passenger was missing around 2:30 p.m. Thursday and crews began searching for the 28-year-old man.

A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew found the passenger who officials said fell overboard Wednesday evening. He was found about 20 miles south of Southwest Pass, Louisiana at 8:25 p.m. Thursday, according to the Coast Guard.

Lindale ISD said on Facebook that Lt. Travis Rhea, a Lindale High School 2008 graduate, assisted in the rescue. Rhea is a pilot for the US Coast Guard.

On social media, the Coast Guard said "Bravo Zulu," which means well done, to the crews involved with the rescue efforts, including Rhea.

A bulk carrier saw the person in the water and the Jayhawk aircrew hoisted the man onto the helicopter. He was then transferred to an emergency medical facility at the New Orleans Lakefront Airport.

The Coast Guard said the passenger was last reported to be in stable condition.