Some Lindale ISD students, staff sent to Performing Arts Center due to gas leak

LINDALE, Texas — Lindale ISD has evacuated some district campuses due to a gas leak.

According to the district, city workers hit a gas line near College St. and the LISD Early Childhood Center (ECC).

Out of precaution and for the safety of all, the district evacuated College Street Elementary, the ECC and AEP buildings. Students and staff have been bused to the LISD Performing Arts Center.

"We plan on having all students and staff return to campus as soon as the gas leak is fixed and we get the okay from local authorities.," LISD said in a statement.