Local bakery to compete on Disney+ cooking show

This isn't the first cooking competition for the Whitehouse graduate who owns 'Kool Kakes by Dylan.'

TYLER, Texas — Whitehouse graduate Dylan Humphrey is the owner of 'Kool Kakes by Dylan' but this isn't his first sweet gig.

The local baker has appeared on screen before for shows such as Food Network's "Christmas Cookie Challenge", "Dallas Cakes", and "The Big Bake" where is his team won $10,000.

His latest project is still in the works as he will be competing on the newest cooking show reportedly called "Foodtastic" which will air on Disney+.

This will be the first cooking show for the Disney streaming platform with an expected show date of early October to mid-November.