Churches Serving Schools organization, Brookshire Grocery Co. deliver more than 60K bottles of water to Tyler ISD bus drivers

Thanks to the donation, all school buses will carry cases of water for drivers to access on their multi-routes each day, Tyler ISD said.

The Churches Serving Schools organization and Brookshire Grocery Company together donated more than 60,000 bottles of water to Tyler ISD bus drivers ahead of the new school year.

Tyler ISD said thanks to the donation, all school buses will carry cases of water for drivers to access on their multi-routes each day.

“We are beyond grateful for this donation for our Tyler ISD bus drivers,” Tyler ISD spokesperson Jennifer Hines said. “They are the first person thousands of our students see every school day and the last person they see when the school day ends. Our drivers travel more than 7500 miles daily, covering Tyler ISD’s 193 square mile school district. This incredible gesture means so much to each and every one of them.”

The Churches Serving Schools orgnaization assists Tyler ISD through volunteerism, donations, and service.

"Our organization creates a unified effort of churches from different denominations coming together for a great cause," said Glenwood Church of Christ's Andy Albright. "We hope that more churches see how easy it is to get involved in directly impacting our schools on a daily and as-needed basis and join our group."

The churches that donated bottled of water include:

Glenwood Church of Christ

Flint Baptist Church

Marvin Methodist Church

Shiloh Road Church of Christ

Southside Baptist Church

Cross Pointe Church

First Baptist Church

South Spring Baptist Church

Pollard United Methodist Church

Friendly Baptist Church

Green Acres Baptist Church

Rose Heights Church

Central Baptist Church