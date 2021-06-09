Locals enjoying Labor Day at Lake Tyler Marina Resort

The lake was busy with watercraft, swimmers and cookouts on Labor Day.

TYLER, Texas — Labor Day: some call it the 'unofficial end of summer,' where we say goodbye to the warm weather months and long-lasting days.

Boaters, swimmers, and local wildlife shared the water at Lake Tyler to enjoy some Labor Day fun in the sun. Richard Cooks and his family normally enjoy fishing by the lake but to wrap up what he says has been a great Summer season, he threw a cookout with family and friends.

"A bunch of my cousins wanted to come out and hang out by the water and eat and just have a good time," Cooks said.

Other families sat along the water to fish or take a dip in the water.