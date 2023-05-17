Logging crew finds human skeletal remains while working in Harrison County

The crew found the skeletal human remains while working in the area of Harris Lake Rd. and Stagecoach Rd. in Marshall around 9:15 a.m. Tuesday.

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — Officials say a logging crew found human skeletal remains in Harrison County Tuesday morning in the Marshall area.

Deputies responded to the scene and confirmed that the remains are human. The remains were delivered to the University of North Texas, Center for Human Identification's Laboratory of Forensic Anthropology in Fort Worth, the sheriff's office said.

Investigators are working to identify the victim as the investigation is ongoing.

“I am very proud of our patrol deputies, criminal investigators, and crime scene investigators for their long hours and commitment to recovering the skeletal remains," Sheriff BJ Fletcher said.