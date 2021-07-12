Longview City Council to consider resolution to denounce potential White Unity Event scheduled for September

The City Council will consider a resolution during its July 15 meeting.

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview City Council will consider a resolution during its July 15 meeting denouncing a potential White Unity Event purportedly scheduled in the city area later this year.

An organization calling itself the Aryan Freedom Network claims it is planning a white supremacy rally Sept. 25 in Longview. An exact location is not provided. The Aryan Freedom Network says it will be “an indoor event” featuring “educational lectures, Aryan folk music and Racial Unity amongst different organizations and individuals from all across North America.”

"We as a city are taking the appropriate actions with regard to this currently non-verifiable event," Mayor Andy Mack said. "We’re crafting a resolution to be considered at our July 15 City Council meeting, which would denounce the hatefulness represented by this group or any group wishing to promote hate."

When the resolution is complete, it will be released.