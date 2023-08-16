Longview deaf education teacher wins 2023 Humanities Texas Outstanding Teaching Award

During the 2023–2024 school year, the winning teachers will get $5,000 and an extra $1,000 for their school to buy humanities-based instructional materials.

LONGVIEW, Texas — A Longview ISD elementary school teacher has been named the recipient of a 2023 Humanities Texas Outstanding Teaching Award.

Humanities Texas announced Whitney Reardon, who is the deaf education teacher at Johnston-McQueen Elementary School in Longview, received the award that over 600 teachers across the state were nominated for.

According to the announcement, 15 teachers were selected for the honor. During the 2023–2024 school year, the winning teachers will get $5,000 and an extra $1,000 for their school to buy humanities-based instructional materials.

"Our 2023 Outstanding Teaching Award winners represent some of the state's strongest teachers of the humanities," said Eric Lupfer, Humanities Texas executive director. "Humanities Texas is honored to recognize the vital work they do in the classroom every day."