Longview ISD kicks off new school year

Students were welcomed back with big smiles, hugs, and high-fives across Longview ISD campuses.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LONGVIEW, Texas — Students were welcomed with open arms as parents rolled in to drop their kids off for their first day of school at Ned E. Williams Elementary in Longview.

Longview ISD teachers said they want every student to feel special when they walk into school.

"Encourage them, give them the love here at school as if they weren't home," teacher Tamika Carter said.

Parents dropping off their children said they have peace knowing their kids are going to a school where they feel welcome.

"All the teachers and the staff are just really helpful this morning," parent, Doris Brooks said.

"I feel good about where he is and his surroundings," Brooks said.

As for the teachers, they have one common goal.

"We just want to get better, we want our kids to learn and be awesome this year," teacher, Juana Tobar said.