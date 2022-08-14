Longview ISD bus drivers meet students along routes ahead of 1st day of school

Longview ISD bus drivers went the extra mile Saturday by meeting up with parents of kids who will be riding their bus this year.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview ISD bus drivers went the extra mile Saturday morning.

Chairo Harris-Kenney is a bus driver for Longview ISD and she’s often the first face kids see when they head to school. She’s been driving kids and watching them grow up for 10 years!

"I have a lot of memories of course you know the kids enjoying Christmas usually in the holidays we decorate our busses and I do give gifts to the smaller kids and they just remember me and it’s a joy. For school to be returning and seeing each other again," said Harris-Kenney.

This year Longview ISD started something new to build the relationship between the district and parents.

"We actually meet the parents. And I think as a parent is great because you get a chance to see who you are trusting to get your kids to and from school safely and as well as a bus driver I know who little Johnny is supposed to go to," said Harris-Kenney

Bus drivers from Longview ISD woke up early to visit their kids’ houses. and got to rekindle the relationship with their kids after a long summer break -- one of those being Luiz Alves

Alves, a third-grader, says he's most excited for science and spending time with his friends.

"Doing my science," he said. "[My favorite part about riding the bus is] that you can talk to your friends."

And for all the kids who ride Harris-Kenney's bus…

"The first day of school is going to be great! Mrs. Kenny can’t wait to pick you up and get you home safely," said Harris-Kenney.