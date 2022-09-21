Longview Lobos' Jalen Hale chooses Alabama

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview wide receiver Jalen Hale announced Wednesday at Longview High School’s Lobo Coliseum he will head to the University of Alabama to play football at the next level.
He was expected to decide between Alabama, Georgia and Texas.
He thanked God, his family, coaches, teammates and college recruiters who have worked with him.
According to the Longview News-Journal, his high school football career includes 110 receptions for 2,308 yards and 32 touchdowns followed. He has also racked up 14 catches for 290 yards and four scores in the first four games of his senior season in 2022.
“I saw a freshman that was very talented and raw,” Longview ISD athletic director and head football coach John King said of his impressions of a young Jalen Hale. “He put in the work to develop his skill sets that you see today. I’m not just talking about catching balls. Becoming faster, he ran track in the offseason, and it really helps his footspeed. He’s always been gifted, but he did a lot to enhance what he had initially, and developed into the person he is today.”