Longview Lobos' Jalen Hale chooses Alabama

He was expected to decide between Alabama, Georgia and Texas.

Example video title will go here for this video

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview wide receiver Jalen Hale announced Wednesday at Longview High School’s Lobo Coliseum he will head to the University of Alabama to play football at the next level.

He was expected to decide between Alabama, Georgia and Texas.

He thanked God, his family, coaches, teammates and college recruiters who have worked with him.

According to the Longview News-Journal, his high school football career includes 110 receptions for 2,308 yards and 32 touchdowns followed. He has also racked up 14 catches for 290 yards and four scores in the first four games of his senior season in 2022.