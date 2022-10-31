Longview man dead after four-vehicle wreck in Upshur County

This crash remains under investigation.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas — A Longview man died Friday morning after a four-vehicle wreck in Upshur County near Gilmer.

Rafael N. Flores, 42, of Tyler, was driving a 2021 Kenworth Truck Tractor towing a 2016 Utility Trailer south on U.S. Highway 271 and Joshua J. Harms, 44, of El Paso, was driving a 2011 Ford Taurus north on the same road, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

James R. Flanagan, 85, of Longview, was stopped on the shoulder of US 271 in a 2018 GMC 1500 pickup trying to make a U-turn illegally. Flores collided with Flanagan's vehicle as it tried to make a U-turn, DPS said.

Flanagan's vehicle then struck Harms' vehicle and a 2019 Western Star Truck Tractor that was legally parked and unattended, according to DPS.

Flanagan was pronounced dead at the scene. The other two drivers were not injured, DPS said.