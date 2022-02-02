Man gets two life sentences for shooting deaths of 2 women

The shooting happened in the 400 block of Johnson Street in south Longview.

LONGVIEW, Texas — A Longview man received two life sentences this week after pleading guilty to killing two women in August 2016.

Jordan Malik Carter, 24, who was previously charged with capital murder, pleaded guilty to two counts of murder in connection with the shooting deaths of Mele'kia Rae Montgomery, 25, and Alexis Carol Johnson, 23.

He entered his guilty pleas in the 188th District Court in Gregg County. He will have to serve at least 30 years before coming eligible for parole, according to the Gregg County District Attorney's Office.

The shooting happened in the 400 block of Johnson Street in south Longview. Carter was indicted by a Gregg County grand jury in September of 2018.

"To the families, we want to extend our deepest condolences for your loss," the DA's Office said in a statement Wednesday. "There is nothing in the world that we can say or do to bring these beautiful young ladies back; however, we hope that this outcome brings you some closure and comfort knowing that justice was served."

The district attorney's office also thanked law enforcement at the Longview Police Department who worked on this investigation.