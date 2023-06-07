Popular Longview restaurant, Tomboni's Bistro, to close after nearly 10 years in business

Tomboni's Bistro opened in July 2015.

LONGVIEW, Texas — A popular Longview restaurant is closing after nearly a decade in business.

According to the owners, Tomboni's Bistro, located at 1811A Judson Rd., will permanently close on Saturday, June 24.

"It is with heavy hearts, but lighter weights on our shoulders that we share with you our painful decision to close the Bistro," Chris and Nan Tomboni said in a statement. "We have had a good 8-year run, however, we feel it's time to simplify and step back from operating a full-on restaurant. We deeply appreciate all of the customer loyalty, love and support you have shown us over the years and have been lucky enough to forge many friendships along the way. Some of you have become very close friends that we will forever treasure."

The Tombonis say they're not leaving Longview, but will utilize their food trailer they call "The Bone" to offer some of their most popular items to the public.

"We don't have an exact location yet but will keep you informed," the Tombonis said. "We will also be available to do some catering, something that has been out of our reach as we were committed to the restaurant first."

Our last night will be June 24, so you still have three weekends with us! Please come and see us over the next few weeks to celebrate not only our time here at Tomboni's Bistro, but also the next chapter in our lives!