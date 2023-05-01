Tuesday Morning closing all stores

TYLER, Texas — Discount retailer Tuesday Morning has announced they are closing all of their stores.
According to the company, they are now beginning their Going Out of Business Sale with up to 30% off the lowest ticketed price.
Gift cards and merchandise return gift cards will be accepted through Saturday, May 13.
The store features items such as:
- Accent furniture
- Baby gifts
- Bath and body essentials
- Crafts
- Gourmet food
- Home decor
- Name brand bedding
- Rugs
- Seasonal decor
- Toys
- Wall art
East Texas Tuesday Morning locations include:
- Longview - 305 W. Loop 281
- Paris - 3510 Lamar Ave.
- Texarkana - 2315 Richmond Rd.
- Tyler - 322 ESE Loop 323
For a full list of Texas stores, click here.