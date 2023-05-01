Tuesday Morning closing all stores

According to the company, they are now beginning their Going Out of Business Sale with up to 30% off the lowest ticketed price.

TYLER, Texas — Discount retailer Tuesday Morning has announced they are closing all of their stores.

Gift cards and merchandise return gift cards will be accepted through Saturday, May 13.

The store features items such as:

Accent furniture

Baby gifts

Bath and body essentials

Crafts

Gourmet food

Home decor

Name brand bedding

Rugs

Seasonal decor

Toys

Wall art

East Texas Tuesday Morning locations include:

Longview - 305 W. Loop 281

Paris - 3510 Lamar Ave.

Texarkana - 2315 Richmond Rd.

Tyler - 322 ESE Loop 323