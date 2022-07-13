x
Loud noises from Henderson County gas plant determined to be safe

Following an investigation, officials learned Atmos is working on some gas lines and other tasks that include periodic flaring.

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — Officials in Henderson County have determined loud noises coming from the area of the Atmos Gas Plant to be regular, safe work.

According to a statement from the county, officials had received several questions in the last 24 hours about loud noises coming from the plant on County Road 1205 near FM 753.

Following an investigation, officials learned Atmos is working on some gas lines and other tasks that include periodic flaring. One of the flares is loud and that is what residents have heard, the county statement read. 

"This work is being done safely," said Fire Marshal Shane Renberg. "It is just making a lot of noise."

