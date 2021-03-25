Louisiana woman faces up to 20 years in prison for stealing $4.8M from elder Bullard resident

A federal grand jury returned an indictment charging Ruiz with federal violations on Nov. 19, 2020.

TYLER, Texas — A Shreveport, Louisiana woman has pleaded guilty for her role in an elder fraud scheme, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei.

According to information presented in court, Monica Ruiz, 45, enlisted a variety of false and fraudulent pretenses, representations, and promises in a scheme to defraud an elderly victim from Bullard.

Among the various misrepresentations Ruiz made in order to obtain money from the victim were the following:

That Ruiz had been in a coma

That Ruiz had brain surgery

That Ruiz was falsely arrested and imprisoned

That Ruiz had bribed a judge and prosecutor

That Ruiz’s son died in a car accident in Pennsylvania

That Ruiz was in a car accident

That Ruiz had a kidney transplant

That Ruiz’s daughter was committed to a mental institution

That Ruiz was incarcerated

That Ruiz’s grandmother died

At times, Ruiz impersonated other people in communications with the victim. At other times, she created and used false personas in communications with the victim. Over the course of her scheme, Ruiz obtained more than $4.85 million from the victim.

A federal grand jury returned an indictment charging Ruiz with federal violations on Nov. 19, 2020. Under federal statutes, Ruiz faces up to 20 years in federal prison.

A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office.