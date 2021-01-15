Lufkin man arrested after leading police on chase in stolen vehicle

Jason Brightwell was arrested Tuesday after a nine-minute high-speed pursuit.

LUFKIN, Texas — Officials have released the body-cam video of a high-speed chase that resulted in the arrest of a Lufkin man.

According to the Lufkin Police Department, Jason Brightwell, 28, of Lufkin was arrested Tuesday after he drove off in a white Jeep Cherokee that was reported stolen out of Smith County.

Police say officers were initially called to assist another agency to locate the stolen vehicle. A short time later, an officer came upon the vehicle on FM 2021 and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but Brightwell refused to stop.

Brightwell then led officers on a nine-minute high-speed pursuit. He eventually stopped at a home off of FM 2021 and ran on foot.