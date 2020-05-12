Lufkin police asking for information regarding late-night shooting

The suspect shot the victim at close range in the MB Food Store parking lot then left in a silver car.

LUFKIN, Texas — A man was caught in surveillance video shooting another man at close range in an MB Food Store parking lot late Friday night in Lufkin.

The police are asking for any information people may know to help aid the investigation.



"The incident occurred around 11:15 p.m. when the suspect shot the victim at close range, hitting him several times in the legs and arm," the city said in a press release. "The suspect and victim had an exchange in the parking lot just before the shooting occurred."

The suspect then left the scene as a passenger in a small grey or silver car.

The victim, whose name will not be released at this time, was taken to a local hospital and later flown to an out-of-town hospital for treatment. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The shooting took place at 708 N. Raguet St.