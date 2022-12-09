Lufkin police investigate after alleged burglar gets shot while trying break into home

The homeowner said the man seemed to be intoxicated and the resident was in fear for his life.

LUFKIN, Texas — The Lufkin Police Department is investigating after officers say a man was shot by a homeowner Friday while trying to force the back door of the house open.

According to police, the shooting happened around 1:15 p.m. in the 1500 block of Houston Street in Lufkin. The homeowner said the man seemed to be intoxicated and the resident was in fear for his life.

The alleged burglar was struck multiple times in the legs and taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said. Officials believe his injuries are not life threatening.