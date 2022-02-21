Mabank man found guilty of sexually assaulting young boy

Following the verdict, Michael East will be sentenced on May 10.

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — A Mabank man was found guilty last week of sexually abusing a young boy over two years in Henderson County.

Jurors found Michael Wayne East, 50, guilty of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old boy since the child was age 11, according to the Henderson County District Attorney's Office and testimony.

The trial was held in the 3rd District Court and District Attorney Jenny Palmer said this case was a priority for her when she took office last year.

Following the verdict, East will be sentenced on May 10.

"We worked very closely with the victim and the victim's family to ensure he could have his day in court and receive the justice he so badly wanted and deserved," Palmer said.

Prosecutors also presented witnesses like officers from the Athens Police Department, the Henderson County Sheriff's Office, the Anderson County Sheriff's Office, the sexual assault nurse examiner and the forensic interviewer.