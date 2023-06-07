Major crash shuts down State Highway 315 between Mount Enterprise, Carthage

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — First responders are asking drivers to avoid State Highway 315 between Mount Enterprise and Carthage after a major crash near the Tenaska generating station Wednesday afternoon.
According to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, officials responded to the wreck that required extrication from a vehicle and shut down SH 315 near the Tenaska generating station.
Rusk County OEM said there are major traffic issues resulting from this crash and closure. Drivers should avoid SH 315 between Mount Enterprise and Carthage.