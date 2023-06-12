Hallsville man arrested for allegedly murdering 2 people, leading officials on lengthy chase

Darius Gates was booked into the Harrison County Jail. His bond has not been set.

HALLSVILLE, Texas — A Hallsville man is behind bars accused of murdering two people.

According to Harrison County judicial records, Darius Gates, 26, was arrested Sunday on the following charges:

Capital murder of multiple persons (X2)

Evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon

Possession of marijuana

Delivery of marijuana

Per the Harrison County Sheriff's Office, on Sunday, around 7:40 p.m., dispatch received a call regarding shots being fired and the caller said they saw someone lying on the ground on Roberson Rd. in the Hallsville area of Harrison County,

Officials were alerted of a vehicle the suspect, identified as Gates, would be driving. Authorities were able to find the vehicle and attempted to perform a traffic stop. However, officials say Gates accelerated and led them on a chase into Gregg County. He was later taken into custody on Fredonia St., just off Hwy. 80.

At the same time, the HCSO was conducting an investigating at the location of the reported shooting. They located the bodies of Kenyan Jernigan, 29, and Duane Jernigan, 49, lying on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds.