BREAKING: Longview man dies from gunshot wounds, police reports

The Longview Police Department is still investigating this case.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department reported that 25-year-old Jamie White was killed early Sunday morning on Johnson Street in Longview.

Officers responded to the 400 block of Johnson Street around 4:16 a.m. after receiving reports of gunshots heard in the neighborhood.

While officers were at the location, they noted the shooting victim was transported to a nearby hospital in a private vehicle where he died.

The Longview Police Department is actively investigating this case and is urging the public to call (903) 237-1110 if they have any more information.