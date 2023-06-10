x
POLICE: Man arrested after teen killed, another person injured in Longview shooting

The investigation is ongoing.

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department has arrested a man in connection with a shooting that left one person dead and another injured.

According to the LPD, around 2:50 a.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a shooting in the 600 block of Harrison St., near Stamper Park.

When police arrived on scene, they found two males with gunshot wounds. One victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The other victim, identified as Aleksei Gamez, 19, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police arrested Jose Rodriguez, Jr., 25, for capital murder.  The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information on this crime, call the LPD at (903) 237-1110 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903) 236-STOP(7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.

