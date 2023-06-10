POLICE: Man arrested after teen killed, another person injured in Longview shooting

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department has arrested a man in connection with a shooting that left one person dead and another injured.
According to the LPD, around 2:50 a.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a shooting in the 600 block of Harrison St., near Stamper Park.
When police arrived on scene, they found two males with gunshot wounds. One victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The other victim, identified as Aleksei Gamez, 19, was pronounced dead at the scene.
If you have any information on this crime, call the LPD at (903) 237-1110 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903) 236-STOP(7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.