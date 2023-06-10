POLICE: Man arrested after teen killed, another person injured in Longview shooting

The investigation is ongoing.

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department has arrested a man in connection with a shooting that left one person dead and another injured.

According to the LPD, around 2:50 a.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a shooting in the 600 block of Harrison St., near Stamper Park.

When police arrived on scene, they found two males with gunshot wounds. One victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The other victim, identified as Aleksei Gamez, 19, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police arrested Jose Rodriguez, Jr., 25, for capital murder. The investigation is ongoing.