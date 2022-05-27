East Texas man arrested for tampering with evidence; missing person's truck located, unidentified body found in hand-dug grave

The investigation is ongoing and CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.

An East Texas man has been arrested in connection with a missing persons case.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff's Office, on Thursday, officials received information concerning a missing persons case. The HCSO says the person had been missing since May 11 and the case was reported to authorities on May 15.

Law enforcement was told the location of the person's truck and body.

"Investigators were able to corroborate the information they received by locating the missing person’s truck at a residence off of Highway 85, outside of Seven Points," the HCSO said.

The truck had been cut into several pieces.

As investigators gathered evidence at the scene, they presented Judge Scott McKee with an affidavit for a search warrant for a residence and property off of Green Tree Acres Rd.

An arrest warrant was also issued for Steven Clowdus, 42, for tampering with physical evidence. Judge McKee issued both warrants and preset bail for Clowdus at $500,000.

"The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Team secured the residence and property to be searched on Green Tree Acres Rd.," the HCSO said. "Investigators began a search of the property and were assisted by the Texas Rangers and the Henderson County District Attorney’s Office."

While searching the property, officials received about Clowdus’s location.

"Deputies along with the tactical team responded to the reported area," the HCSO said. "Deputies were able to locate Clowdus driving a vehicle and he was stopped and arrested on the outstanding arrest warrant without incident."

Clowdus was booked into the Henderson County Jail.

While searching the property Investigators found a hand-dug grave containing an unidentified body.

"Henderson County Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 Kevin Pollock arrived at the scene to conduct an inquest and ordered the body to be taken to American Forensics in Dallas for autopsy," the HCSO said.