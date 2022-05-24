East Texas man arrested for wife's murder after claiming she died by suicide

This is a developing story and CBS19 will update this article as more information become available.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas man is behind bars in connection with his wife's death.

According to the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office, on May 19, officials received a 911 call from Christopher Marriott, of Huntington.

The ACSO says Christopher stated he and his wife were injured due to them attempting suicide.

"Christopher stated his wife was successful in the act due to her being 'stronger' and he also had injuries, the ACSO said.

When officials arrived on scene, they found Christopher in the residence conscious and alert. Christopher’s wife, Sandra Marriott, was also in the house, but was dead.

Her body was sent to Jefferson County for autopsy.

"During the course of the investigation it has been determined that Christopher Marriott caused the death of his wife, the ACSO said.

Christopher was then taken into custody for murder.